Tesla makes no bones about the fact that you can go pretty fast with their cars. The Performance models especially, but also the standard versions, reach dizzying speeds. It may happen that you press the gas too hard and suddenly find yourself twice exceeding the speed limit. Only you shouldn’t contact the police.

Tesla driver in Utrecht

It happened to the 28-year-old driver of a Tesla in Utrecht. On the Franciscusdreef in the north of Utrecht it drove 105 kilometers per hour, while this is normal in built-up areas. And in built-up areas you are indeed only allowed to drive at 50 km/h. Since RTV Utrecht speaks of the police having to ‘do everything they could’ to catch the Tesla, it was probably not an accident like the one we mentioned in the first paragraph.

Lost driver’s license

So always watch your speed, because this doesn’t end with a big picture and a dent in the ego. The Tesla driver immediately lost his driver’s license. He will still have to answer to the judge about why he exceeded the speed limit twice.

