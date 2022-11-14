Home page World

A Tesla races through the streets completely out of control. Nothing stops the car. There are at least two dead. Videos with disturbing scenes are circulating on social networks.

Beijing – A Tesla driver apparently just wanted to park, but then the vehicle accelerated to top speed. The Tesla sped through the streets of China’s Guangdong province at high speed. According to local media reports, two people died and three were injured in the incident on November 5 in the city of Chaozhou.

China: Tesla driver completely loses control of his car – two dead

The Tesla collided with other vehicles and crashed into a cyclist. Various news portals shared videos of the fatal accident drive on Twitter. Footage from surveillance cameras can be seen in various sequences, documenting the course of the fatal Tesla drive.

The Tesla began to accelerate when attempting to park, the news portal reported FranceNews24. The videos show how the white Tesla first brakes, but then suddenly drives on. The car accelerates. Without braking, the vehicle first hit a cyclist, then a motorcyclist. The Tesla in China is said to have gotten out of control due to a software error. This is also reported by the online medium Nexta.

Video shows fatal Tesla accident: Caution – video content may be disturbing

Fatal Tesla accident in China: Elon Musk company wants to help the police with the investigation

Whether a software error actually existed remained open at first. Users on Twitter suspected that the software had been sabotaged by Chinese engineers. Like the news service Reuters reported on Sunday that US automaker Tesla will assist Chinese police in investigating the accident. In addition, Tesla sent a message to Reuters warned against believing “rumours”. The electrical manufacturer Tesla has already come under the scrutiny of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the USA because of braking problems with its “Autopilot”. (ml)