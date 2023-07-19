Volkswagen defended its podium places, but the Golf struggled to keep first place. Interest in electric cars continues to grow. And the SUV?

Dhe car country Germany is increasingly becoming an SUV country. A good 42 percent of new registrations are now in this segment, if SUVs and “off-road vehicles” are subsumed. The Federal Motor Transport Authority considers this separately, lists the VW T-Roc as an SUV and the Tiguan as an off-road vehicle. Both are now numerically very close to the eternal first, the VW Golf. In some months, the T-Roc manages to overtake the Golf, for example in May and also in June.

SUV supremacy: Fourth in the half-year ranking is also an SUV, the Tesla Model Y. With almost 28,000 sales, it trumps the Opel Corsa, while the Tesla is the number 1 electric car months to the end of June compared to the same period in 2022. Only Alfa Romeo (plus 109 percent) and the Chinese manufacturer MG Roewe (plus 125 percent) do as well. Admittedly at a much lower basic level. Suzuki creates an increase of 87.7 percent.