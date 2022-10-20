





Tesla doubled its net income in the third quarter, thanks in part to higher prices for its electric vehicles and an increase in its deliveries, but its earnings let the market down.

Elon Musk’s company posted net income of $3.3 billion for the quarter, very close to its record high, with earnings of $21.4 billion, while analysts had expected nearly $22 billion.

Tesla also stuck to its long-term goal of increasing its deliveries by an average of 50% a year, a goal that looks difficult to achieve in 2022.

The group would have to deliver nearly half a million electric vehicles in the fourth quarter to reach it, compared with 344,000 in the third quarter.

Tesla is ramping up production “as quickly as possible,” but “logistics volatility and supply chain bottlenecks remain immediate challenges even if they improve,” the company explained.

Tesla shares have lost more than 35% since the start of the year.

The shares were affected by the gloomy environment in the financial markets, as well as fears that Musk will have to sell even more shares to finance the purchase of Twitter.







