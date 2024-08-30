Tesla Italy announces a special discount of 3,000 euros on some rear-wheel drive variants of Model 3 And Model Ythanks to the Tesla Bonus. This discount offsets recent price increases in Europe due to new duties.

Tesla Discounts 2024

Among the Tesla discounts for the year 2024 there is the new Tesla Bonus, that is an immediate discount of 3,000 euros on the prices of the “base” rear-wheel drive variants of Model 3 and Model Ythat is, without specific requirements.

The Tesla Model 3 enjoys a discount of 3,000 euros on the list price, like the Model Y

Thanks to this discount program you can buy a Model 3 starting from 38.990 euros and a Model Y from 39.690 euros. The incentive is valid until September 30, 2024 and is available directly on the Tesla Italia website.

Tesla Model 3 and Y with discount

The Tesla discount of 3,000 euros applies only to some versions of Model 3 and Model Y. For the Model Y, the promotion is valid only for basic versions with 455 km of autonomy, excluding the RWD Long Range versions.

The Tesla Model Y that benefits from the Tesla Bonus, a discount of 3,000 that applies to the basic versions

For Model 3, the discount applies to only RWD setup recently renewed, with a range of 513 km in the WLTP cycle.

Read also:

→ Testing the new Tesla Model 3 2024, how it goes

→ Tesla Model Y test, how’s it going?

→ All the news about Tesla

→ What do you think? Take a look at the discussions on the FORUM!