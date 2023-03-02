Tesla Investor Day 2023 with the disclosure of the Master plan 3 it should have been an opportunity to reveal some details about one of the most anticipated models for the Palo Alto car manufacturer, the small low cost from 25,000 which should make it possible to democratize electric mobility and instead Elon Musk once again he bluffed, spreading only very little information and focusing on other issues, such as decarbonization and cutting production costs. Surely there were interesting ideas during the event held at the Gigafactory in Austin, starting from the first images of the new factory in Mexico.

It is here that the new car will be produced it will sit below the Model 3. However, no image about it, not even a render or a teaser with a small detail. Only a slide from the Tesla presentation in which we see a compact car with the shape of a sedan. It will not be an imminent launch but rather it will be necessary to wait a long time before being able to see the new proposal from the more contained price list of the American brand live and on the road. Musk himself did not want to provide an exact timetable relating to this vehicle, underlining that it is the intention of the American car manufacturer to organize an event dedicated to new products. What is certain is that the new compact and low cost Tesla will have an attractive style that will appeal to customers. Franz von Holzhausen, the head designer of the American brand has in fact released the only true statement in this regard, already praising the appearance of the future model and at the same time highlighting the aura of secrecy that surrounds it: “It will be beautiful, but for the moment it cannot be shown.”

What is certain is that the new Tesla will be born in Mexico, in the brand’s future Gigafactory in the country. During the presentation then, next to Semi and Cybertruck, which incidentally will finally arrive this year, another mysterious model with squared shapes was also shown. This could be a van or light commercial vehicle, perhaps a last mile delivery van.