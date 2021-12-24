Tesla is going to disable the ability to game in moving cars, by order of the American road safety regulator NHTSA. On Wednesday, it announced an investigation into alleged security risks caused by this function.











Since last year, some 580,000 Teslas sold as of 2017 have been able to play games on the large, central touchscreen while driving. According to the NHTSA, this feature, called Passenger Play, increases the risk of accidents because it can distract the driver.

Tesla has now informed the NHTSA that a software update will lock the feature so that it is unusable when the vehicle is in motion. It is not yet clear whether the change will also affect Teslas outside the US. The company has not yet released a statement.

Mercedes also wants more fun in the car

Earlier, Mercedes mother Daimler already recalled several cars to the garage in the US because it was possible to watch TV or use the internet via the infotainment system in the front of the car while driving. That is less dangerous in, for example, the new Mercedes EQS than in a Tesla, because the car has a separate screen in front of the front passenger’s nose.

Using such a screen in this way is currently prohibited – also in Europe. Mercedes-Benz wants to remove the separate screen from the driver’s field of view through a technical adjustment and hopes that the European authorities will still allow watching film or TV next year after that adjustment.



