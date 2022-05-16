The resumption of production in the Gigafactory in Shanghai owned by Tesla has not yet returned to levels prior to the closure of the factory. The automaker led by Elon Musk had been forced to interrupt assembly operations at the Chinese plant for three weeks due to the lockdown imposed by the local authorities, and since it gradually resumed operations it is facing a series of unforeseen difficulties. . And so, Tesla delayed for at least another week the plan to restore production at its Shanghai plant to pre-lockdown levels.

According to Reuters, the US electric car maker originally aimed for increase production of its Shanghai plant to 2,600 cars per day as of May 16. Still, the latest report says it plans to stick to just one shift at its Chinese Gigafactory for the current week, producing around 1,200 cars per day. The goal now is to increase production to 2,600 units per day from 23 May, which is a week after the initial target. And this is not the only obstacle to overcome for Tesla: the company will in fact also have to solve the problems related to supply chain and procurement, considering that supplier factories and logistics in Shanghai and surrounding areas have yet to return to regular operations.