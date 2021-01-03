The American company Tesla has not fulfilled its plan for 2020 to deliver electric cars to customers for just 450 cars. This is evidenced by statistics published on Saturday, January 2, on website car manufacturer.

In just a year, the company managed to sell 499 550 cars. At the same time, in the fourth quarter of 2020, Tesla broke the previous record, having shipped more than 180 thousand electric cars against 139 thousand in the third quarter.

In an effort to reach the half-million claimed by company founder Elon Musk in the last three days of last year, Tesla offered customers three months of free use of the full autopilot feature. Usually, this option costs $ 10,000 when purchased.

Most of 2020 fell on Model 3 and Model Y – in total, 445.5 thousand cars of these models were delivered. The remaining 55,000 are more expensive Model S and Model X.

Earlier, on December 23, Musk said that in the past he offered to buy the company to Apple CEO Tim Cook, but he showed no interest.