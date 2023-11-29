Tesla | Deliveries of the long-awaited Cybertruck will begin on Thursday, says Elon Musk

Deliveries of the most special vision of the electric car world will begin on Thursday with a celebration event. A couple of million pre-orders still don’t know what exactly they’re getting.

Tesla will begin shipping the long-awaited but delayed Cybertruck to customers on Thursday. The matter was confirmed by the CEO Elon Musk in his own instant messaging service X.

It’s an angular electric pick-up truck, which has been a long and difficult process to get ready for serial production.

Friday on the night before Finland time, an event will be organized for buyers and investors, which will be forwarded also as a webcast.

At the event in Texas, the company is expected to shed more light on the car’s features and price list. A couple of million people have booked the car without knowing exactly what they will get.

Cybertruck introduced in 2019, and the starting price at that time In the US it was just under $40,000.

The car could be reserved with a reservation fee of one hundred dollars, so it is not yet clear how many of the pre-bookers who have been waiting for years will make a purchase.

Tesla estimates that it can build around 200,000-250,000 Cybertrucks per year. If no one waits in the order line, many people have to wait a long time for their car.

From Tesla got a new car last in 2020, when the SUV Model Y’s deliveries started.

Cybertruck was already presented a year earlier, so a huge amount of publicity and hype has arisen around the delayed car.