Tensions between Tesla and China do not subside. This time at the center of the umpteenth setback of the US car manufacturer in the Asian country there would be the system of autonomous driving Autopilot, which according to local regulatory authorities would present a series of anomalies: in a nutshell, a function of the Autopilot system could be activated accidentally by drivers, causing the car to accelerate suddenly. Result? Almost 300,000 electric of the Palo Alto brand have been recalled.

Tesla proposes this Model 3 for the British police

This shouldn’t be an overly cumbersome problem for Tesla: the battery cars affected by this recall, or 249,855 Model 3 and Model Y made in China and 35,665 Model 3 imported from abroad, will undergo an online update of the autonomous driving software, before being put back into circulation. As mentioned, it will be an online update, so it will not be necessary for owners to return their Tesla since everything will be done remotely. This is the first update that Tesla has made in this way for its cars produced locally in China: as expected, the software changes will be completely free.