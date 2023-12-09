Whoever receives the new Tesla Cybertrucks under the tree on December 24th will have fun not only by speeding around the city freely and happily, given that the new navigation system shows the position of the speed cameras in detail. To entertain adults and children alike, it will be possible to replace the sound of the horn (once entrusted to an elegant “popi popi”) with the bleating of a goat at full volume, just to make the car in front die of a heart attack or worse still the pedestrian outside the crossing lines. If the sheep’s cry is too invasive, a nice round of applause will be given in its place, a very appropriate choice if the recipient has committed a sensational infringement.

Noise and sounds in electric cars is a problem widely addressed by car manufacturers. A new managerial figure has been established in BMW, the Creative Director of Sound, currently entrusted to an engineer called Renzo Vitale (originally from Sora, the same town that gave birth to Vittorio De Sica), who has practically put all the sounds of the electric BMWs in the range have been developed. Not only those of entry and exit from the car, but that of the engine, which increases and decreases depending on the speed as in combustion cars, also leaving the possibility of choosing the type of sound according to one’s preferences.

At Tesla, however, they have gone further by offering a range of personalized horns which, we forgot, also include the sound of a rubber duck, like the ones we used to bathe with as children. But it’s not just sounds that are the protagonists of Tesla’s Christmas update. In addition to Apple Podcasts, the technicians worked both on the safety front – if the airbags come into action due to an accident the car automatically calls the emergency services – and on the driver assistance front. The new “High Fidelity Park Assist” deserves a separate mention, a system capable of creating a three-dimensional view of the surrounding environment, making parking easier. And then the classic last but not least: through the Tesla app it will be possible from now on to plan a journey with several stops and then send everything to your car, which will obey blindly.