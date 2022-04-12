In the eighties the era of cars with sharp angles found its artistic culmination, with a real invasion of vehicles with square headlights, straight hoods and areas that were all in all basic in geometric terms. Triangles and rectangles, with the insertion of some trapezoids. And just the shape trapezoidal was a feature of the concept Citroën Karin from 1980today comparable – listen listen – to future Tesla Cybertruck on which Elon Musk will focus a lot to conquer the American pick-up market.

The similarity is above all in the exterior design, because the rest of the two cars could have little in common. First of all, in its eccentricity, Citroën Karin was a kind of compact three-seater car, while Cybertruck is a mammoth vehicle that will be among the most dominant on American roads. Tesla’s pick-up, obviously electric, will have hyper-technological interiors with various driving aids, while the Karin, although modern for its time, showed a rather spartan cockpit and with the central position of the driver, slightly forward compared to the seat. passengers, placed on the right and left. The steering wheel could be transformed into a video game knob, with a screen capable of giving information on the status of the vehicle and on the road.

The Citroën, designed by Trevor Fiore, had been defined as a sort of traveling tent. The car, shown at the 1980 Paris Motor Show, was built by Carrozzeria Coggiola. If it ended up in production, which is quite unlikely according to the testimonies of the time, it would be sold as a mid-range front-wheel drive, with butterfly wing door opening and 4-cylinder engine. He would have mounted the classic hydropneumatic suspension of the French brand. One of the main features was the roof, the size of an A3 sheet.

Sometimes automotive design takes some crazy turns before suddenly returning to fashion: and that’s exactly what happened, probably completely unconsciously, to the designers behind Tesla Cybertruck.