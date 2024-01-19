The new Tesla Cybertruck is preparing to land in China. But not to be marketed, or in any case not yet: the car company led by Elon Musk has in fact decided to undertake a national tour in the Asian country to ensure that the Chinese public can also get to know its new electric pick-up. At the moment The dates of this tour have not yet been announcedwhat is certain is that showing its flagship model in its second largest market is synonymous with great ambition for Tesla.

Difficulty for pick-ups

Elon Musk, who is Tesla's CEO, made it known a few days ago that the US giant could ship some prototypes of the new Cybertruck for display in China, even if it would be difficult to make the vehicle battery-powered approved for road driving. It remains to be understood what Tesla's commercial intentions are in China: Reuters reports that, unlike in the United States, in the Asian country pick-ups have always been a very niche product, also because many city governments, including Beijing, do not allow these types of vehicles to enter downtown areas. It is no coincidence that, at least for the moment, Tesla has not yet opened orders for the new Cybertruck on its Chinese website.