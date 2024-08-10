Tesla revolutionizes the Cybertruck range in the United States. The car manufacturer led by Elon Musk has in fact decided to stop accepting orders for the least expensive version of its electric pickup, which has a price tag of $61,000, and make the more expensive version available insteadthe $100,000 one, for immediate order and delivery this month.

Tesla Cybertruck, change strategy

As highlighted by Reuters, the supply and demand of the new Tesla Cybertruck are being closely monitored by Tesla investors and supporters, because CEO Elon Musk has invested resources in the development of the pickup truck to the point of planning to produce 200,000 units per year. And in this sense, customer feedback is extremely important: after Musk reported having 1 million reservations for the new Cybertruck, some customers said they were waiting for less expensive versions of the model, since Prices are higher and battery life is lower as initially planned.

Ambitious challenge

By the numbers, Tesla sold nearly 4,800 units of Cybertruck in July: his best month so far, which has allowed the electric pickup to be the most-delivered vehicle over $100,000 in the United States. Analysts agree, however, that sustaining high volume at that price point will be a delicate challenge for the American manufacturer. We will see how things evolve in the coming months and if Tesla will be able to keep its “promises”.