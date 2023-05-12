As we have told in recent days, the new Tesla Cybertruck seems to be closer than ever to entering production. Over the past three and a half years, the Palo Alto automaker has often found itself having to postpone the debut of its new electric pick-up, but recent prototypes spotted on the road suggest that this time, perhaps, the wait is really finished. As for the production version of the vehicle, they are still several knots to untie for Tesla in terms of equipment.

The front wiper

One of these concerns the presence of the wiper for the front windshield. An element on which the company debated long before making a decision: initially not foreseen, Tesla was “forced” to install it to meet US road safety regulations. At the end of last year the founder of Tesla, Elon Musk, had described it as “the thing that worries me the most“, adding that the solution leading to a “a deployable wiper that can be placed in the front trunk would be ideal, even if complex”.

The side mirrors

Then there is the issue of side rear view mirrors. Evident on the latest Cybertruck prototypes spotted in road tests, but which according to Musk must be present on all new vehicles with the option for customers to have them remove after purchase. It is not clear what Tesla’s final choice will fall on, both as regards the single front wiper, also evident on the last prototype tested, and for the side mirrors.

Engines and autonomy

Even the engine specifications of the new Cybertruck have not yet been confirmed. But if the rumors of the last few months are confirmed, they will be offered three variants of the new Tesla-made battery-powered pick-up: the entry-level version will have a single electric motor combined with rear-wheel drive, while moving up the range the other two versions will be all-wheel drive and with a peak of autonomy more than 800 km.