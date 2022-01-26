The expectations that Tesla manages to raise following the announcement of a vehicle are comparable to what happens for the release of a music album or for a new chapter in a film saga. Elon Musk has been very good at creating a unique entertainment and promotion context in the automotive sector, but he is equally ambiguous in the path that leads from presentation to product for the public. Cybertruck is just the latest example: the pickup that was supposed to upset the rules of the segment was anticipated in 2019. To date, the most reliable information on the series model is shown by an amateur video posted on social networks by a user. Nothing official, therefore, and the news cannot, once again, address the issue with an important dose of skepticism.

Similar to the prototype

–

The protagonist vehicle is located inside a production plant, it is difficult to say whether or not it is the Tesla factory. The images show only the exterior, which looks very similar to the prototype that debuted nearly three years ago. Very angular lines, square shapes for an unusual image when referring to the rest of the traditional pick-up offer currently on the market. Compared to the stage version, new details appear here: first of all the front wiper and the side mirrors. The alloy wheels resemble the proposal already available on Model 3, and it is really likely that Cybertruck may also have plastic aerodynamic shapes for the wheels among the customization options. The handles, on the other hand, are not there: in the original floors, access to the vehicle would have been possible through proximity sensors or touch surfaces. In this regard, the cockpit was not shown, and it is therefore risky to assume what the designers’ choice was. The vehicle’s power unit should offer equipment with one, two or three electric motors and will be powered by the new generation batteries for a hypothetical range of around 800 km. The series version could debut in the night between 26 and 27 January, when Elon Musk will present Tesla financial results in 2021. All hypotheses awaiting confirmation.