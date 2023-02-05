It has now been four years since Tesla first showed the Cybertrucks. It was 2019, and since then, announcement after announcement, the production of the US manufacturer’s first all-electric pick-up has been postponed without a real deadline. Even today there are no certainties from this point of view: the assembly operations of the first specimens should begin this summer, while for mass production it will be necessary to wait until at least 2024. Meanwhile, a new prototype of the Cybertruck was pinched on the road.

UPDATE: Here is a video of the Cybertruck! https://t.co/Ix3RGxuuYs pic.twitter.com/Ku1tgdR0PG — Drive Tesla 🇨🇦 (@DriveTeslaca) February 2, 2023

And this time with a design very similar to what we will see on the production model: word of Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, who, replying on Twitter to the video of the prototype in question, reported that there are still many changes to be made but that it is very close to the final design. Concretely, the production version of the electric pick-up should be slightly smaller than the reference concept of the same name: at the rear there will be small horizontal lighting units in the corners of the tailgate, which will remain on when the vehicle is in motion, while directly underneath there will be space for small square-shaped brake lights; the rear-view mirrors, on the other hand, appear on this triangular-shaped prototype, and with a different style from those mounted on the prototypes tested to date, however Elon Musk himself has announced that they will be removable.

It remains to be seen whether the stock Cybertruck will be equipped with one light bar full-width rear and a third brake light in the center, exactly as shown by the prototype tested by Tesla last year as opposed to the one subjected to this latest road test. We will certainly know more as the summer approaches, when the US manufacturer will probably also provide some more precise indications relating to the specifications of the propulsion unit and the capacity of the battery pack, which will determine the vehicle’s travel range.