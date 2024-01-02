Last year was the year of Tesla Cybertruck, the electric pick-up from Elon Musk's brand that divided enthusiasts and critics. The model will never arrive in Italy due to the rules on homologation but in the meantime there are those who have imagined this car supplied to the Italian Post Office. This is Garage Italia, a well-known customizer who wanted to rethink the Cybertruck as a vehicle ready for deliveries.

A Cybertruck for the Post Office

Just before Christmas, some photos of the special Tesla Cybertruck designed by the Milanese atelier with the yellow livery and the Poste Italiane writing appeared on the official Garage Italia Facebook page. “Whether you're waiting for the Cybertruck or the Christmas packages, don't worry: we'll take care of it. The @teslamotors pickup has divided the web, but we don't fear controversy. We played with its unconventional design and had fun reinterpreting it: here there are no sleds or reindeer, but a steel giant ready to deliver gifts in @Italian post And you, what would you like to find under the tree?” the caption that accompanied the post and the series of images of this creation.

The customization of Garage Italia

The Tesla Cybertruck imagined by Garage Italia for Poste Italiane has, in addition to the yellow livery with the colors of the public company, an ironic writing on the rear “Better late than never”. Obviously the customization doesn't end here, with the rendering example boasting widened wheel arches at the rear where double wheels are placed, a new front bumper with bull bar and additional lights and a specific luggage rack in the rear box, in addition to the raised suspension.

The real Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla Cybertruck is 5.68 meters long, 2.20 meters wide (2.41 including mirrors), 1.79 meters high and weighs up to 3104 kg. The aerodynamic coefficient is 0.335. The volume of the body, with the additional recesses on the sides and under the flat floor, is 2832 litres. Three variants are planned: one with a single engine and rear-wheel drive (Rear-wheel drive, not available until 2025) and two all-wheel drive versions, one with 608 HP (four-wheel drive and two engines) and one with 857 HP ( Cyberbeast, all-wheel drive and three engines). The Cyberbeast has a range of 515 km, reaches 209 km/h and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.7 seconds. In the all-wheel drive version, these figures are 547 km, 180 km/h and 4.1 seconds. The autonomy can be increased thanks to an optional battery to be placed in the charging area (increases to 705 km and 775 km respectively). The maximum charging power is 250 kW.