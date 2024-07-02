There is no peace for Tesla Cybertruck. The fully electric pick-up from the American brand was launched on the market less than a year ago, last November to be precise, and in these few months it has already been subjected to four different recall campaigns. The last one was just a few days ago, and the goal is always the same: to try to solve problems related to the exterior trim and the front windshield wipers that can fail.

Tesla Cybertruck in NHTSA’s sights

According to Ansa, which cites the NHTSA, the association that deals with safety on US roads, the object of the latest recall were over 11,000 specimens of Tesla Cybertruck, all potentially affected by a problem with the front windshield wiper motor controller, which it may suddenly stop working due to excessive passage of electrical current. Translated: reduced visibility, higher risk of accident.

Fourth recall in less than a year

Tesla has clarified that it is not currently aware of accidents and consequently of injuries or deaths related to this problem: in any case, the American company will replace the windshield wiper motor at no cost for owners. A recall that follows another recall, necessary since the trunk floor covering could suddenly come off and fly off: in this case too, Tesla will take care of replacing the malfunctioning part.