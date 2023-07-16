After an endless series of delays and postponements, Tesla has completed the construction of its first example of Cybertrucks. The first all-electric pick-up of the US brand has rolled off the production lines of the Austin plant in the United States: four years have passed since the model first appeared in public in its definitive version, moreover in a unfortunate demonstration in which Elon Musk destroyed the apparently unbreakable windows of the vehicle.

The first example is real

Anyway, since that time the company has continuously postponed the debut of the Cybertruck for different reasons, one above all the shortage of components and the interruptions of the supply and supply chains. In the end, 2023 was chosen as the year to start production of the electric pick-up, and so evidently it was.

Production numbers

How many Cybertrucks will be built each year? It is difficult to outline a precise figure, but what we do know is that, in a meeting of shareholders last May, Musk said that Tesla had the goal of producing about 250,000 specimens of its electric pick-up every year, depending clearly on the evolution of demand. In this sense, mass production of the model will begin towards the end of this year.

First Cybertruck built at Giga Texas! 🤠 pic.twitter.com/ODRhHVsd0t —Tesla (@Tesla) July 15, 2023

Exclusivity

Moreover, speaking of production, the South African manager himself had declared several weeks ago that Tesla would increased production of the model at the beginning of next year, even if according to some analysts production levels will remain rather low: a choice which, according to them, would be dictated by the desire to ensure that it is to all intents and purposes an exclusive vehicle with characteristics no other model can boast.