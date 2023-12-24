After years of postponements and postponements, the new Tesla Cybertruck made its official debut. And, as expected, the stylistic language adopted by the American brand's electric pick-up immediately sparked discussion: those who love it, those who hate it, it's not easy to find a balance. Tesla's chief designer, Franz von Holzhausentried to get everyone to agree from the setting of the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.

An advantage for Tesla

“Love it or hate it, it's definitely a topic of debate and gets people talking about Tesla”, his words collected by Reuters. von Holzhausen has no doubts: the angular and polarizing design of the new Cybertruck it will help strengthen the brand. Not only that: the first electric pick-up from the American brand it wasn't an experimenttranslated, it is a series model on which the company led by Elon Musk is betting a lot in terms of sales. “It is attracting interest from people who have never owned a pick-up before, with some potential owners willing to queue in some of our showrooms”he added.

Not a simple experiment

“Just because it looks different doesn't mean it can't potentially be a high volume vehicle – concluded Tesla's chief designer – The recovery is up to the performance of traditional rivals. It seems like there is this air of doubt around this vehicle: we are reaching the market for people who before now would never have said they wanted to own a pick-up, which is why I think this is not an experiment.”