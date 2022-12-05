New Tesla details emerge Cybertrucks. These were revealed by the CEO of the US car manufacturer, Elon Musk, who announced that the brand’s next electric pick-up will boast the same charging speed as 1 MW of the Tesla Semipresented in recent days. The South African manager did not disclose the maximum capacity of the battery installed on the Cybertruck, but knowing that the new Semi is capable of recharging 70% of its 1,000-volt, 1,000-kWh battery in just 30 minutes, it is reasonable to expect that for the pick-up will require a complete recharge time of a few minutes.

Musk went on to explain that these charging speeds, which will be the fastest ever made available to the public, will be implemented through Tesla’s Supercharger network in the U.S. over the next year. The words of the CEO of the US automaker, reported by Carscoops, were pronounced on the occasion of the delivery to PepsiCo of the first production versions of the Tesla Semi, whose debut had been long delayed: shown for the first time in prototype form in 2017, the vehicle has a range of approx 800 kilometers even with the maximum load capacity fulfilled, which corresponds to a total weight of over 36,000 kilograms. We recall that the Semi will also be offered in a version with a lower range of 480 kilometers, equipped with a 600 kWh battery.

“At Tesla, we don’t make slow cars Musk added. The new Semi has insane horsepower compared to a diesel truck. When you’re not hauling anything as a trailer, it seems an elephant that moves like a cheetah. It is quick to accelerate, and it is quick to brake. It really is a radical change from how you are used to driving a semi-trailer.” A risky comparison, with which the South African manager wanted to enhance the great agility and speed of the Tesla electric truck despite its very high weight.