The Chinese public is preparing to admire the new Tesla live Cybertruck. The car company led by Elon Musk needs to keep up with its Asian rival BYD which is growing more every month, and what better occasion than a tour starring its new electric pickup to convince potential new customers “at the enemy's home” to focus on her.

We start at the end of the month

In particular, Reuters reports, a tour is planned throughout China which will see the US-made manufacturer present the new Cybertruck: it will start around end of the monthand will consist of the contemporary exhibition of eight specimens of the new electric pick-up in as many Chinese cities, including Shanghai and the capital Beijing. A very complicated mission in any case for Tesla: let us remember that in the Asian country pick-ups have always been a very niche product, since there are various city administrations, including Beijing, which do not allow these types of vehicles from entering downtown areas.