Continue to discuss the strategy of Tesla to relentlessly cut the list prices of their electric cars around the world. Above all, after the CEO of the US car manufacturer, Elon Musk, declared that he wanted to continue to have this approach for a clear reason: to focus only on conquering larger market shares, even at the cost of eliminating the profits deriving from the sale of the same electric.

Ford’s answer

A surprising strategy then? Not for everyone: Jim Farley, for example, said he was surprised in turn at those who were surprised by these price cuts made by Tesla. “Honestly, anyone surprised by Tesla’s strategy, I do not understand – the words spoken by the CEO of Ford on the sidelines of a charity event in Detroit and reported by Reuters – We must be able to respond quickly to this approach. The agility that Tesla is demonstrating and building is extremely important for everyone“.

A choice dictated by two reasons

According to the CEO of the Blue Oval brand, Tesla’s choice to proceed with the price cut reflects the pressure that the Elon Musk-led company itself has to deal with, and which stems from both competition and an increasingly aging product range.

Tesla as an example

More precisely, Farley spoke of the competition in the two-row crossover or SUV segment that is becoming increasingly intense, which is why Ford will focus mainly on less crowded segments in the future, such as that pick-up and van. “Tesla’s ability to adjust prices quickly and its focus on cost reduction are a competitive advantage – concluded the CEO of Ford – Other automakers should follow his lead in cutting price lists.”