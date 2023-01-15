Tesla is the leading company in the electric car sector, an ever-expanding sector that we have also told you about here. As you may know, buying a Tesla also means bringing home a cutting-edge product with excellent performance, qualities that unfortunately cost dearly. But finally the company has decided to lower the prices a bit!

Tesla: the prices of two models are lowered!

If you have been thinking about buying a Tesla for a long time to replace your old car with a new one with the latest cutting-edge technologies, you will surely have noticed yourself that the prices are not low at all, which makes these cars not accessible to everyone. However, the company decided to change that a bit lowering the prices of some models.

In particular, the prices of the Model 3 and Model Y have been reduced in all countries of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, including Italy of course! This discount allows you to save a few thousand euros, which certainly never hurts. In particular, below we present the price lists of the two cars both in their old version and in the updated version that you can compare them:

Model 3 – old prices

Model 3: 57,490 euros

Model 3 Long Range: 64,490 euros

Model 3 Performance: 67,490 euros

Model 3 – new prices

Model 3: 44,990 euros

Model 3 Long Range: 52,990 euros

Model 3 Performance: 59,990 euros

Model Y – old prices

Model Y: 49,990 euros

Model Y Long Range: 65,990 euros

Model Y Performance: 71,990 euros

Model Y – new prices