Tesla customers are angry and are canceling their large EV orders en masse.

Tesla can switch gears above average for a manufacturer that builds so many cars. Software updates, new interior parts, other engines: that was done almost overnight.

Tesla can do this partly because the Model 3 and Model Y on the one hand and Model S and Model X on the other are very similar. There are also few differences in terms of designs. Two/three powertrains, a few colors and a few options and that was about it.

Tesla customers cancel their order

But the models are getting even simpler. With the Model S and Model X, it is no longer possible to get the steering wheel to the right. That is not relevant to us, but it is if you live in a country where people drive on the other side of the road, such as Australia, Japan and the United Kingdom. Not the smallest markets, though.

Well for Tesla, that is. You would expect it to have been a very thoughtful decision, but that turns out not to be the case. At Tesla in England they were also very surprised about it.

It causes customers to cancel their orders for the Model S and Model X en masse. As an afterthought, customers – who suddenly get a Tesla with the steering wheel on the other side – can use the supercharger network for free for three years.

Alternatives

The British customers are quite appalled at the turn of events. Some have been waiting for their Tesla for a long time and are now being told that the steering wheel will be on the wrong side. People cancel the orders and mainly switch to the competition, according to this Coach. The Mercedes-Benz EQS and Porsche Taycan are particularly popular alternatives.

As a cloth against the bleeding, Tesla has organized events in the United Kingdom. In it, people with a Tesla with the steering wheel on the wrong side (the right one for us of course) can practice in London.

Incidentally, the decision is not very strange. There are now some 11,000 Model Ss on the road in the UK and 6,500 Model Xs. There are 90,000 Model 3s on the road there. The low numbers simply do not justify the high costs.

