Electric car maker Tesla was criticized after it announced the opening of a showroom in Xinjiang, a region of China accused of human rights violations against the Uguire ethnic minority.

The announcement was made by the company on its Weibo account, one of the country’s main social networks, on December 31, according to Reuters. The new store is in the city of Urumqi, capital of the region.

+China urges US and Russia to reduce their atomic arsenals

Xinjiang is a center of tension between the United States and China over these allegations of violations. President Joe Biden signed the Uighur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which imposes restrictions on US companies operating in the region. The US will also boycott the Winter Olympics in Beijing, which starts on February 4th.

The Council for American-Islamic Relations tweeted that “by doing business in the Chinese province of Xinjiang, where millions of #Uyghur Muslims are being held in concentration camps and forced labor facilities, Tesla is supporting genocide.”

By doing business in China’s Xinjiang Province, where millions of #Uyghur Muslims are being held in concentration camps and forced labor facilities, Tesla is supporting genocide. Elon Musk must close Tesla’s Xinjiang showroom.https://t.co/MGF6YGYgFC — CAIR National (@CAIRNational) January 4, 2022

Humans Rights Watch representative Sophie McNeil told British newspaper The Guardian that “Elon Musk and Tesla executives have to consider human rights in Xinjiang or they can be complicit.”

According to US State Department allegations, up to 2 million Uighurs and other Muslim minorities have been placed in detention centers across the region.

The Chinese government has denied abusing the Uighur people or using them to carry out forced labor, pointing out they are being taken to re-education camps to prevent religious extremism and terrorism.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?