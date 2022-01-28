For Elon Musk’s group in 2022 the focus will be on increasing sales

Thud on Wall Street for Tesla (-11.5%), among the worst stocks yesterday on the S&P 500for the problems with supply chainswhich will hold back the growth in 2022. The automotive group founded by Elon Musk reached a record annual profit in 2021, but also warned that the supply chain challenges will continue to affect the four-wheeler business in 2022 as well. The electric vehicle manufacturer has demonstrated a engineering skills software such as to be able to cope very well with the lack of chip which swept global chains last year, even managing to deliver their vehicles at the fastest pace seen in recent years.

As has happened for many competitorhe drew benefits also from the increase in car prices, when demand started to outstrip supply. The fact that it has managed to avoid upheaval has not made it immune to the inefficiencies on the supply chain which, coupled with challenges in transportation and staffing, forced her to downsizing the production capacity in its factories.

For Tesla in 2021 record profits equal to 5.5 billion dollars, on 53.8 billion in sales

Despite this, Tesla’s 2021 has closed con a record net profit of $ 5.5 billion, on $ 53.8 billion in sales. Vehicle deliveries in 2021 were up 87% compared to 2020, when profit amounted to 721 million and revenues to 31.5 billion. Second Bank of America, automakers are expected to launch more than two dozen new battery-powered vehicles in the United States this year. On the contrary, according to the Road map unveiled yesterday by the CEO Elon MuskTesla will not introduce new models in 2022, giving the priority to increasing deliveries over diversification of product offerings, in the wake of the current challenges on supply chain.

