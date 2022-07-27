Tesla for recharging his electric cars has made i Supercharger, that is to say managed charging stations from the US company that allow you to quickly recharge in mode UltraFast (HPC) the electric car batteries from Elon Musk. THE Tesla charging points they are located near bars, restaurants, hotels or shopping centers. What are the top-up rates? Electricity tariffs start from 0.57 euros / kWhwhich comes down to 0.24 euros / kWh activating a subscription from 12.99 euror per month.

Tesla Supercharger charging rates

The cost of recharging at Tesla Supercharger provides for a rate per minute or per kWh. The rate is 0.57 euros / kWhwhich become 0.24 euros / kWh by subscribing to a monthly subscription of 12.99 euros.

In Italy, two types of top-ups are available: Supercharger up to 60 kW And Supercharger V2 up to 150 kW. From these stalls you can recharge the Tesla Model 3the Model Sthe Model Y and the Model X.

Tesla rates, the cost for recharging in Superchargheris is a maximum of 0.57 euros per kWh

As in the columns of the other operators, Tesla also applies a extra in the event of a prolonged stop after charging is complete. The cost ranges from € 0.50 up to € 1 per minuteif the charging station is fully occupied and there are no free columns.

Tesla Superchargher free recharge

Tesla offers its customers free recharge packages per year, equal to 400 kWh that allow you to travel on average 1,600 km for free. This threshold is reset every 12 months.

Tesla offers its customers 400 kWh of free recharging every year

