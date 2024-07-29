Tesla Still Down, It’s the Second Quarter in a Row

The useful Of Tesla collapses by 45% in the second quarter, and the giant of electric cars falls to Wall Streetwhere in after-hours prices it can lose up to 3%. revenues rise slightly and mark a +2%, allowing Tesla to exceed expectations and showing how the slowdown in the electric vehicle market is strong but less than expected.

For the company of Elon Musk the quarter is the second consecutive contraction. And it comes as the billionaire seeks a revival for Tesla that he has not yet managed to seize. The popularity of electric cars is declining and sales globally have suffered a sharp slowdown. A slowdown that Tesla is paying for with drastic cost cuts.

How he writes the ANSA, Musk at the same time is pushing investments in artificial intelligence and driverless cars. For the long-awaited robotaxi which was supposed to be launched in August, however, it will be necessary to wait longer than expected due to important changes to the vehicle’s design that have caused its launch to be postponed. Instead, the introduction of the Optimus humanoid robot: he should in fact start working at Tesla plants next year.

Musk hopes to be able to speed up production so that it can be put on sale and made available to companies from 2026. The billionaire has recently supported Donald Trumpexposing Tesla to further market risks. Electric car buyers are, in fact, predominantly climate-conscious liberals and not Republicans whose battle against woke culture Musk shares.