In 2022 Tesla will not launch any new models. It was thought that the new low-cost compact announced by Elon Musk could make its debut during the year, or the long-awaited Cybertruck could finally go into production by the end of this 2022, and instead it will not be: the car manufacturer of Palo Alto has made it known that it will use these twelve months to accelerate it software development self-driving cars and those that the robots in its factories will need to produce them. An unexpected choice, but dictated by very specific reasons.

The alarm was raised directly by Elon Musk, who spoke at the conference to present the company’s accounts: the bottlenecks of supply chains and the shortage of microchips they will weigh for the whole of 2022, which is why, according to him, launching a new model on the market today would be a risk that Tesla does not want to take. Also because there is no rush to rearrange the balance sheets or their market trend: in the last quarter of last year the US company collected record figures, both in terms of registrations and in terms of revenues. As always, however, when Musk speaks something happens, and in fact the alarm raised by the South African manager has done to collapse the stock on Wall Street: today’s edition of La Stampa points out that Tesla has lost 12%, burning 109 billion.