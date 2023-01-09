The yoke will not be the only type of steering available on Tesla Model S and X Plaid. The Palo Alto-based company has in fact announced that the classic steering wheel will also arrive alongside the futuristic joystick proposed on the two cars of the brand, with the latter also available as a retrofit. The choice comes after some customer criticism, with this option which will be available in the United States at a cost of $700, a price that includes installation. At the same time, Tesla announced the opening of orders for the Italian Model S and Model X Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive with the first deliveries expected from the end of the first quarter.

Like Plaid, the Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive variants will have several cosmetic updates and a refreshed interior design, starting with the extended tailgate lettering that will replace the T badging. The new Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive powertrain uses two permanent magnet motors to deliver uncompromising efficiency and performance, with 0-100 mph in 3.2 seconds for Model S and 3.9 seconds for Model X. With a low drag coefficient and low weight, Model S and Model X Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive will deliver respectively 634 and 576 kilometers of range on a single charge (WLTP). Model X Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive is available in a 5-, 6- or 7-seat configuration. The price list it will start at 124,990 euros for the Tesla Model X and 115,990 euros for the sedan.