The world needs a vaccine to protect against the dreaded corona virus. Scientists are also engaged in day and night efforts to develop the Kovid vaccine. But the Tesla chief has said that he and his family do not need the vaccine.

Elon Musk does not need the Kovid vaccine

World famous industrialist Elon Musk was speaking at an event organized by the New York Times. The organizer of the program had asked him whether Kovid would like to use the vaccine if it was provided. Musk replied, “I and my family will not need the cavid vaccine.” In the question and answer program, Musk said that he is not at risk of Kovid-19 disease caused by Corona virus nor his children are in it.

Musk also slammed the US government for imposing strict lockdowns. He said that it is not going to benefit much. The most ideal situation to prevent the spread of infection rather than complete lockdown was to quarantine the at-risk group. Significantly, this is not the first time that Elon Musk has made such a sensational statement. In April this year, Musk participated in a demonstration against the Corona virus lockdown.

Lockdown was also called an attack on freedom

Apart from this, he also tweeted ‘Free America now’. He called the lockdown a control over people’s freedom. Musk, quoting a report, also demanded that people’s freedom should be returned. The report said that the lockdown did not help America’s effort to save its life. Musk called the Corona virus imprisonment a ‘fascist’ step, making stern remarks. In addition, he considered the lockdown to be a detriment to the economy and an encroachment on personal freedom.

