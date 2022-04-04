There Gigafactory in Shanghai owned by Tesla continues to experience a time of ups and downs. The lockdown imposed by the Chinese city government is putting a strain on the plant’s resilience: for the whole of last week, the Tesla plant was closed, and it seemed that today was the right day to restart operations. It seemed, because Tesla herself had to retrace her steps by announcing of not yet ready to resume production: and thus, workers and suppliers have been informed that the Gigafactory assembly lines will not be operational even today.

As reported by Reuters, Tesla expected to see that the first batch of workers could break free from the local lockdown starting today, an objectively impracticable road. And so, all the plans that the company led by Elon Musk had put pen to paper to restart the business were deleted, at least for today: Tesla’s intention is to evaluate the evolution of the situation day after day. We recall that Tesla’s Shanghai plant has been shut down since March 28: at first the company had hoped to stop operations for only four days, but then had to cancel production plans for Friday and Saturday as well after the authorities extended restrictions in the eastern part of the city.