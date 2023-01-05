The China Passenger Car Association said Thursday that Tesla sold 55,796 Chinese-made electric cars in December, the lowest in five months.

Sales volume represented a 44 percent drop from sales in November, and 21 percent lower than a year earlier, according to the association’s data, as the US automaker cut production and lowered prices to deal with rising inventories amid weak demand.

This represents the lowest number of monthly deliveries since July, when most production at the Tesla factory in Shanghai was paused to upgrade production lines.

Tesla shares fell by about 5 percent in morning trading, Thursday.

The stock has lost more than 70% of its value since its peak in November 2021.

The CAA data showed that in the whole of 2022, the company delivered 50 percent of what it sold in 2021 of the cars produced at its Shanghai plant.

Globally, the electric car maker’s shipments rose 40 percent last year, falling short of the 50 percent annual target targeted by CEO Elon Musk.

According to a previous Reuters report, Tesla stopped production at its Shanghai factory, its most productive manufacturing center, from December 24 to January 2 as part of efforts to reduce production.

According to data from the China Passenger Car Association, Chinese competitor BYD still led all brands in electric car sales in China in December, selling 234,598 electric cars, including hybrid and fully electric cars, more than four times Tesla’s sales in the month. Himself.

The association’s data added that SAIC-GM-Leading Automotive, a joint venture of General Motors in China to produce relatively cheap electric cars, also outperformed Tesla by 53 percent.