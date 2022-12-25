Without a doubt Tesla did not expect to have to face such a complicated year as 2022 has been, which is about to close its doors. Numbers in hand, it was without a doubt worst year ever as regards the performance of the stock on the Stock Exchange, with losses close to 70% which brought the capitalization back under $400 billion, at its lowest level for more than two years. And a large part of these losses, about 61%, were recorded after the 44 billion offer that Elon Musk first made and then satisfied to acquire Twitter in mid-April.

The operation that brought the bird’s social network into the hands of the South African manager certainly led him to neglect Tesla’s activities, given that the Twitter soap opera continued for months. However, Elon Musk does not agree and does not accept this version of events, rather he imputes it to recession in progress and that according to him the responsibility for the collapse of Tesla will worsen in 2023. As for the sale of new shares, at the moment the South African manager has promised Tesla investors during an audio-conference on Twitter that for a period of about two years, operations of this type will not be seen again: “I won’t sell stock until, I don’t know, probably in two years, definitely not next year under any circumstances, and probably not next year.” It remains to be seen whether the words will be followed by deeds, since this has not always happened.

“The electric vehicle maker is facing a difficult year-end, certainly not the record that Musk had predictedi.e. deliveries 50% higher by 2021 – reads Il Sole 24 Ore on newsstands this morning – To boost year-end sales in the United States as well, the automaker opted for generous incentives: $7,500 for purchases before December 31, followed by $3,750. Furthermore, to solve Tesla’s production problems in the United States, including the development of the famous Cybertruck, the Tycoon would have involved Chinese managers and engineers from the Shanghai plant: it is rumored that the number one of the Chinese Gigafactory Tom Zhu could aspire to a more important role precisely to buffer the Twitter phase of the boss “.