WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A government website reported on Tuesday that Tesla It agreed to recall 134,951 S and Xs, as they have touchscreens that may not work after safety regulators requested the recall last month.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration submitted the summons in an official letter dated Jan.13 to Tesla, saying it had tentatively concluded that the Model S cars from 2012 to 2015 and Model Xs from 2016 to 2018 had safety issues.

The agency said: The failure of the screens may cause serious problems, such as losing the rear and back-up camera images, and stopping fog and snow removal systems from the windshield, which “may reduce the driver’s vision in bad weather.”