In a tweet on Twitter, Tesla said the Model Y had just broken the record for the best-selling car in Norway.

He added that the previous record was held by the “Beetle” car, which was manufactured by the German company “Volkswagen”, and that number was achieved in 1969, and it has not been broken since that time.

Immediately, the CEO of the company, the American billionaire, Elon Musk, congratulated him on achieving this achievement.

“Congratulations Team Tesla,” he said in a three-word tweet.

And the “Beetle” achieved a record number of 16,709 in 1969, while the “Y” model of “Tesla” achieved the number 16,748 in 2022, according to the “electrek” website, which specializes in electric transportation news.

Tesla benefited from Norway’s goal of making all cars on its streets fully electric by 2025, 10 years ahead of the goal set by many European countries.