Tesla has broken all of its car production and sales records in the second quarter of 2023, according to figures published this Sunday by the electric vehicle manufacturer Directed by Elon Musk. The American company based in Austin (Texas) manufactured 479,700 cars in the second quarter and delivered 466,000, 83% more than in the same period of the previous year.

Of the number of cars manufactured, some 19,500 correspond to the S / X models while the bulk, 460,211, are of the 3 / Y models. As for deliveries, the first group adds up to 19,200 and the second accounts for the other 446,000. The company does not break down the data by specific vehicle type or sales by country and region in this operational preview.

The delivery figures, which serve as a reflection of sales, have far exceeded the forecasts of analysts, who calculated that they would remain below 450,000. Price discounts made by the company around the world when sales slowed have boosted demand, which still does not cover all cars manufactured. In the first quarter, it produced almost 18,000 more cars than it delivered to customers, and in the second it has reduced that number to 13,560.

For five consecutive quarters, Tesla has built more cars than it can sell. Even so, its growth rate is impressive in both variables. The extent to which price cuts are eroding margins remains to be seen. The company will give details of its results on July 19 at the close of the market and there it will be possible to verify the growth of sales in terms of income, the average price of cars sold and the profit margin.

The revenue of the leading manufacturer of electric cars grew 24% in the first quarter, up to 23,329 million dollars (about 21,300 million euros at the current exchange rate), but the profit was also reduced by 24%, up to 2,513 million dollars, in accounts that disappointed investors. The generation of operating cash flow was reduced by 37% and that of free cash flow, subtracting investments, by 80%. But perhaps what caught the most attention was the deterioration of the gross margin by almost 10 points, from 29.1% a year earlier to 19.1%.

Tesla sells its cars directly to consumers and has many levers to drive sales. In addition to slashing prices across the range earlier in the year, the company introduced perks, such as three months of free fast charging in the United States for cars delivered before June 30, to entice buyers.

Analysts expect the price cuts to continue into next year. The underlying idea is that gaining share favors it in the long term due to post-sales services and the possibility of building customer loyalty, a strategy not very different from that of traditional companies in the sector, but adapted to the new times: “Our The short-term pricing strategy takes into account a long-term view of profitability per vehicle, given the potential lifetime value of a Tesla vehicle through range, overload, connectivity, and service,” justified the company in the first quarter.

