While the end of incentives for electric cars has inevitably slowed down EV sales in Italy, Tesla has decided to introduce its own discount system that will allow you to buy some versions of some models at a lower price for a month. This is the Tesla Bonus, announced by the brand led by Elon Musk for Italy: a direct discount program of 3,000 euros on the rear-wheel drive versions of Model 3 and Model Y. The bonus will last for a month and will end on September 30.

How the Tesla Bonus Works

Thanks to the Tesla Bonus, customers in Italy can purchase a rear-wheel drive Model 3 starting at €38,990 or a rear-wheel drive Model Y starting at €39,690, compared to the previous €41,990 price tag for the sedan and €42,690 for the crossover. Tesla’s €3,000 bonus is applied directly to the sales price, with no additional requirements. Customers can choose their car and enjoy the discount instantly. “This incentive, designed to provide immediate savings on the purchase and encourage the adoption of technological vehicles– we read in a note from the American brand – safe and zero-emission, is added to the low running costs that characterise Tesla vehicles; together with minimal maintenance costs, the absence of mandatory annual interventions and charging costs that are lower than the price of fuel, the Tesla Bonus translates into significant overall savings for the user“.

Growth in Italy

Tesla meanwhile continues to grow on the Italian market, with a +18% in the January-June period. Model 3 and Model Y are then at the top only among the best-selling electric cars in the period, but they were the best-selling vehicles overall (considering all engines) in their respective segments, an unprecedented result in Italy. In our country, the BEV market is represented at 29% by Tesla.