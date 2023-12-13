The Autopilot, automatic pilot system, is of concern. Affected are Tesla models 3, S, X and Y produced between 2012 and 2023

Tesla has announced a major recall that will involve more than two million vehicles due to concerns raised by Autopilot, its automatic pilot system: the recall follows an investigation launched over two years ago by the NHTSA, the US auto safety regulator.

The recall affects certain Tesla Models 3, S, The company will offer owners of affected models a free software update.

In 2021, the Wall Street Journal recalls, the NHTSA opened an investigation into the Autopilot system after a series of incidents: the company founded by Elon Musk however openly defended its technology. Tesla was among the first in the automotive industry to widely implement its driver assistance features, offering them in vehicles built as early as late 2014.​