Here we are. After a thousand announcements and four years of incredible delays, today, Thursday 30 November, the new and highly anticipated Tesla Cybertruck will truly debut. It was Elon Musk himself who announced it, inviting everyone to the show event at Tesla’s headquarters in Austin to celebrate the first deliveries of the boxy electric 4×4 to customers.

Faced with already established rivals in the sector of enormous electric off-road vehicles (from the RIvian to the Hummer the list is now long) Elon Musk aims to regain the upper hand with his futuristic “object” (calling it a car is a bit strange) which distinguishes itself from the rest of the automotive panorama.

Like Blade Runner

According to Musk himself, in fact, the car is a cross between a model from the 1982 film “Blade Runner” and the “Wet Nellie”, an amphibious vehicle inspired by the Lotus Esprit seen in “The Spy Who Loved Me” (1977) . In any case, the debut is a turning point because the list of postponements on the Tesla founder’s project front is almost infinite: from spacesuits for lunar exploration (the famous xEMU Exploration Extravehicular Mobility Units) in development since 2017 and still never seen at the stop of NASA astronauts who will not go to the Moon before 2026. Also responsible for the delay is the legal case brought by Blue Origin for a NASA contract assigned to SpaceX for the construction of a new lunar lander… Without forgetting the chips to be implanted in the brain or the supersonic Hyperloop train.

The Cybertruck, however, like the small 1000 horsepower spider, not only recently disappeared from the site’s reservations, but also from the production programs of the Austin factory in Texas, where it was supposed to be produced. All because Tesla, in light of the growing competition in the sector, had changed the features and design of the product to make it more competitive. On the other hand, Musk himself, conversing on Twitter with some of his 70 million followers, had defined 2021 as a logistical “nightmare” for the Cybertruck, implying that the situation was not destined to improve soon. And so the debut had been moved to 2022…

The great wait

But why so much attention for the Cybertruck? The reason is easy to say: this colossal SUV reached 2 million online bookings, even 140 thousand all at once, immediately after the presentation (which didn’t go too well either given that the shatterproof glass shattered into a thousand pieces). What certainly made an impression was the design, similar to that of a Stealth invisible to radar, an aspect that was certainly not a coincidence because the car had been designed like a small Hummer, the famous, indestructible, armored military vehicle.

The record performance with rocket acceleration and a 0-100 in 2.9 seconds was also very impressive. Plus a declared autonomy of 680 km with a load compartment like a real van: over 2800 litres. Something that obviously drove the Americans crazy. Everything on paper, however, because in defiance of those who booked the new SUV online (the range was also defined: Single Motor Rear-Wheel Drive, Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive, and Tri Motor All-Wheel Drive) with an advance of 100 dollars, the Cybertruck never saw the light of day.

That’s why this is a historic moment for Tesla and Musk, although Tesla has not yet announced the selling price of its 4×4. However, we know that it will be in the order of $50,000 for the basic version, a price equivalent to that of the Ford F-150 Lightning. But the Cybertruck has a range of between 400 and 800 km, depending on the model, and a towing capacity of more than 6 tonnes. More than what was announced at the time of the presentation 4 years ago.

Endless problems

“We dug our own grave with the Cybertruck,” Musk joked last month. “But the Cybertruck – he continued – is a special product, one of those that are rarely seen and which are very difficult to launch on the market, to sell in quantity”. The bodywork of the vehicle is in fact made up of stainless steel plates, used to guarantee its solidity. “It looks nice, but it’s extremely difficult to build,” explained Art Wheaton, a transportation industry expert at Cornell University. The academic therefore doubts that the Cybertruck will be built in large numbers.

All problems were linked to the enormous difficulty of producing the bodywork in brushed and unpainted stainless steel. An aesthetic trick used to date only by the DeLorean (so to speak, the car from the film Back to the Future) which saw the light thanks to the experience of Giorgetto Giugiaro – who designed it – and Lotus – who built it. And, among other things, in the first series the DeLorean was sold without warranty due to the large number of defects in the car.

For the Cybertruck the situation is different: the aim is to produce hundreds of miles of units. But, as usual, Musk didn’t want anyone’s help. He thinks he is the world leader in technology and does everything in house. “At Tesla – explains Raj Rajkumar, engineering professor at Carnegie Mellon University – they think they can solve any problem and don’t have to learn from anyone else. And then they get stuck in a corner.”

Four years of postponements

Hence the disaster: four years of postponements, the stock market flailing, customers losing patience and the automotive world mocking Tesla. We are on the brink of disaster. But Musk, as usual, moves forward. And today he is aiming for redemption. We will see.

However, the problems seem insurmountable because stainless steel is very expensive to produce. Furthermore, its tendency to return to its original shape means that it cannot be molded as easily as other, more flexible materials, used by most car manufacturers.

And that’s not all: stainless steel also requires special welding techniques. Without forgetting that in crash tests such a car is very penalized because while the metal used in most cars is designed to crumple in the event of an accident (absorbing energy and protecting passengers), stainless steel does not crumple so easily , exposing passengers to greater impact force. Tesla, as usual, has moved forward and seems to have solved all the problems, also because in the Cybertruck it sees the promise of redemption, thanks to a niche product, sufficiently differentiated to improve the image of the brand. But not only that: for Elon Musk it is an opportunity to turn the page after the new controversy in mid-November, when he himself had spread an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory against Tesla. At the beginning of the week, among other things, Musk traveled to Israel, where together with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu he visited Kibbutz Kfar Aza, attacked on October 7 by fighters from the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas. Extremely delicate political and image situation. Which we are now trying to overturn by returning to talking about cars, products and visionary innovations. Will it be enough? It remains to be seen, analysts are doubtful.