“The updated Tesla Model S and Tesla Model X only come with the half wheel,” we wrote in August of last year. That article can now be thrown in the trash. From now on you can order both the new Model S and the Model X with a round steering wheel. Also the 1,020 hp Plaid versions of both cars. It is a different round steering wheel than before.

Coincidentally, we are driving the new yoke ourselves this week and we are not completely convinced either. There’s no variable steering so you still have to pull over when parking, so you automatically try to grab the top of the steering wheel. That top is not there, and so you miss it. You do get used to this, but there doesn’t seem to be much added value.

In addition, the yoke is quite wide, which makes driving a bit uncomfortable. For those who can’t (or don’t want to) get used to the steering wheel, there is now just a round steering wheel again. The half steering wheel does look great, especially for fans of Knight Rider. If you want to put up with some discomfort during tight turns when parking, you can still opt for the yoke.

No levers behind the wheel

The stems behind the wheel are not making a comeback. You operate the turn signal with the buttons on the steering wheel. Just like the horn, by the way, you don’t operate it by giving a pump on the middle of the steering wheel, but by focusing your aggression with your finger on one button. You select the direction of travel on the touch screen in the middle.

More news from Tesla is on the way

Tesla will be busy in the near future. The story is circulating in the corridors that Tesla is working on updated versions of the Model 3 and Model Y and is working on a completely new entry-level model. This should be the Model 2, which should not cost more than 25,000 euros. We are curious about the steering wheel of these models.