Investigations by the NHTSA, the body that deals with safety on US roads, have been going on for years now, relating to Autopilot, the Tesla-manufactured semi-autonomous driving system, which often finds itself at the center of accident cases (some even fatal) as the main suspect. What worries the US government, however, is not so much the technology itself, when the interaction of this with the drivers, which is not always suitable.

Secondary issue technology

“There is a great concern which is not limited to the technology itself, but to the interaction that occurs with the driver – commented to the microphones of Reuters Pete Buttigieg, the secretary of transportation of the United States – The question we need to ask is how can we be sure that all of this will lead to a better set of safety outcomes. This technology certainly has a lot of promise, but we need to make sure that its use comes to fruition responsibly“.

The ruling that turns things around

A theme that is often raised from many quarters, and which has recently also found confirmation from one point of view legal: It is news of the past few weeks that the California state court has in fact acquitted Tesla accused of malfunctioning Autopilot system in a fatal accident, after authorities discovered that the cause of the accident was driver distraction and not semi-automatic driving technology.

Drivers, beware

“It is always about your vehicle, where there are audible and visual warnings for the driver indicating that it’s yours responsibility check it – the president of the jury that had decided on that specific case, Olivia Apsher, warned at the time, effectively reiterating the concerns expressed by Buttigieg – Technology is just something that helps you, we want the message to be clear. Drivers should understand this before they get behind the wheel, and be able to take control of the vehicle even while using these features”.