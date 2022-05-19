New investigations on Tesla driver assistance systems. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has in fact initiated a new proceeding regarding Autopilot and related technologies on the cars of the brand driven by Elon Musk after a new fatal accident occurred. This time the incident took place in California and resulted in the deaths of three people, with the American road safety agency pointing its finger at the driver assistance systems of the Palo Alto cars. According to reports from the NHTSA, the accident involved a Model S that crashed into an industrial vehicle along the Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach, killed 3 people in the impact and some workers were injured.

This is only the latest case put under the magnifying glass of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration: the episodes under investigation are 35, for a total of 14 victims. Newport Beach Police have made no statements regarding the incident, refusing to confirm or deny that Tesla was on autopilot mode at the time of the accident. The American automaker, which specializes in electric cars, has made it clear on its official portal how the Autopilot is an assistance system that allows you to accelerate, steer and perform other actions in a semi-automatic manner but which “requires the active supervision of the driver and does not make the vehicle autonomous”.

The NHTSA agency has come up with a special unit for this type of accident, to try to fully understand the dynamics. Of the 35 special accident investigations NHTSA has conducted on Tesla since 2016 involving advanced driver assistance systems, three have been ruled out. In the United States, the discussion continues on the improvements and any gaps that the system may have, with the state body that is investigating several specific cases to detect malfunctions.