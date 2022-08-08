CNN: Tesla misleads consumers with autopilot ad

In the US, Tesla was convicted of advertising an autopilot, which can mislead the consumer. About it informs CNN channel.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) said the company made “false or misleading” claims regarding its own driver assistance features. The report says that Tesla called the advanced assistance systems autopilot, even though they are not.

The complaint clarifies that various marketing materials appeared on Elon Musk’s website for “at least five days” between May 2021 and July 2022. Advertisements used the words “autopilot” and “full self-assistance system”. Tesla said in another statement that the company’s “system is designed to make short and long trips without any action from the person in the driver’s seat.”

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment – it is not known if the corporation reacted in any way to the DMV statement. The company has 15 days to respond to the complaint, otherwise the regulator will make a decision unilaterally. The DMV can revoke a license to manufacture and sell cars in California, or force an electric car manufacturer to change advertising.

CNN noted that in June, Tesla issued a disclaimer warning consumers that autopilot features require active driver control. According to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), there have been 273 accidents in the past nine months using Tesla driver assistance technology.

In early June, US regulators began investigating false brakes on Tesla vehicles. According to consumers cited by officials, it is not uncommon for a car to pick up speed but then brake sharply, apparently in response to phantom obstacles.