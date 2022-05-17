The Autopilot automated steering system developed by Tesla back to the dock. And he does it in Australia, where a Tesla Model X was the protagonist of an accident in total autonomy that saw it crash into the guardrail. According to the driver of the electric SUV, the Autopilot function was active when the accident occurred: according to him, while traveling at around 60 km / h the car suddenly began to zigzag and then ended its run against a protective side barrier on the road.

The man said he was driving south on Wurundjeri Way in Melbourne on Friday afternoon when the accident occurred. Fortunately, the driver did not report consequences of any kind, a different outcome from that recorded by his Model X: the impact with the guardrail was so strong that eradicate one of the two front wheels of the US electric SUV. The latest post-accident reconstructions made it known how the position in which the accident occurred made it difficult for the firefighters to recover the electric SUV, who worked to move the car on a tow truck without doing too much damage to the vehicle. underbody, where the batteries are stored. The owner of the Model X in question later admitted that he had never had a problem with the Autopilot system before.

Image: screenshot “9 News Australia”