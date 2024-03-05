Damage from the arson of the Tesla plant by environmental activists is approaching €1 billion

Downtime caused by the arson of the German Tesla plant could cost the company almost a billion euros. The damage from the action carried out by environmental activists was assessed by the director of the enterprise, Andre Thirig, the newspaper writes. Handelsblatt

According to him, losses from the protest of environmentalists are approaching nine-figure sums. The plant produced over a thousand cars every day. It is not yet known when he will return to work. Currently, more than 12 thousand employees are left without work. None of them, as noted, were injured during the fire – all were evacuated in time.

The target chosen by the arsonists extremely outraged the founder of the concern, Elon Musk. In his opinion, it makes no sense to stop the production of electric vehicles when so many enterprises continue to produce cars using fossil fuels. “These are either the stupidest eco-terrorists in the world, or puppets of those who do not understand what the environment needs,” the billionaire writes on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

The left-wing extremist movement Vulcan claimed responsibility for the crime. The organization accuses Tesla of “extreme operating conditions” and calls for the complete destruction of the corporation.

The incident occurred in the community of Grünheid in Germany on March 5. Environmentalists set fire to an electrical substation near the local Tesla plant. As a result, not only the enterprise, but also the entire city was left without electricity. Power outages also affected residents of the German capital.