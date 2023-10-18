With a great delay regarding the initial plans, more than four years after its eventful public presentation, Tesla will begin to deliver its first units of the Cybertruck model on November 30, as the company announced this Wednesday on the occasion of the presentation of the results of the third quarter. In a conference with analysts, Musk has indicated that he expects to deliver a quarter of a million units of that large model that he has presented as revolutionary. In that same call with investors and analysts, the visionary tycoon has avoided compromising an opening date for his planned factory in Mexico and has conditioned the timing to the evolution of the economy and interest rates.

“Cybertruck production remains underway for later this year, with first deliveries scheduled for November 30 at Giga Texas,” the company has indicated. “A lot of people are excited about the Cybertruck,” Musk said on the third-quarter earnings call. “I am too, I have driven the car, it is an incredible product. “I want to emphasize that there will be enormous challenges to get to high-volume production with the Cybertruck and then to make it cash flow positive.”

“This is normal when you have a product with a lot of new technology, or any new vehicle program, but especially one as different and advanced as the Cybertruck,” he added. “If you want to do something radical and innovative and something really special like the Cybertruck, it’s extremely difficult because there is nothing to copy. You have to invent not only the car, but the way to make it. So the more unexplored territory, the less predictable the outcome,” he continued. Musk has indicated that he expects to sell about 250,000 units a year, although cruising speed would not be reached until 2025, according to his estimates.

Investors have also asked Musk about the deadlines for the opening of the future gigafactory in Mexico. The first to respond was the new financial director, Vaibhav Taneja, who has cooled expectations somewhat by pointing out that his priority at the moment is to optimize existing production lines and improve efficiency.

Then Musk intervened: “In Mexico, we are laying the foundations to start construction and carrying out all the necessary procedures. But I think we want to get an idea of ​​what the world economy is like before we jump headlong into the Mexican factory. I am concerned about the high interest rate environment we are in. I can only insist that the vast majority of people who buy a car do so with a monthly payment and, as interest rates rise, the proportion of that monthly payment as interest naturally increases. So if interest rates stay high or if they rise even more, it is much more difficult for people to buy a car, they simply cannot afford it,” he said, without committing to any time frame.

Sharp drop in profit

The profit of the electric car manufacturer Tesla sank 44% in the third quarter of the year, to 1,853 million dollars (about 1,760 million euros at the current exchange rate) due to the price reductions undertaken to boost sales. Although the company led by Elon Musk delivered 435,059 cars, 27% more, income from vehicle sales grew only 5%, to $19,625 million. Higher battery sales and service income allowed the group’s total turnover to increase by 9%, up to 23,350 million. according to data published this Wednesday at the close of the market by the company.

Although units sold are growing strongly, they are doing so less than analysts expected before the company announced this data a few weeks ago. Now it has disappointed with the amount of revenue and profits and its margins have also eroded more than the market estimated. Operating margin, which was 29.1% in the first quarter of 2022, has sunk to 7.6%, its lowest level since the first quarter of 2021.

In its report to shareholders, the company notes that, along with price cuts, profitability has been affected by increased operating expenses due to its Cybertruck large vehicle, investments in artificial intelligence and other projects. research and development. Also, due to the cost of production stoppages and inactivity related to the modernization of factories and the negative impact of exchange rates. Tesla has announced that it expects to begin delivering the first units of its Cybertruck on November 30, after accumulating one delay after another in its launch.

The company has a target of average annual growth of 50% in the number of units sold, but taking into account that in past years it grew at a much higher rate that has now moderated. For this year, the goal is to deliver 1.8 million cars, around 40% more than in 2023. To achieve this, it only needs to grow by 17% in the fourth quarter compared to the previous year, although that implies a record sales of 475,000 vehicles. Of course, with price reductions, income grows at a much slower rate.

